Cyan Boujee recently broke a sweat while showing off her dance moves at an event

The controversial YouTuber took a break from the decks and hit the dance floor, but not everyone was impressed

Mzansi slammed Cyan's moves and said she was doing way too much as a performer

Cyan Boujee broke a sweat in a viral dance video. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Eish, it seems Cyan Boujee's transition to the dance floor wasn't as smooth as she had hoped.

Cyan Boujee busts dance moves

When she's not the centre of a scandal, she is the centre of attention at her shows, and Cyan Boujee always makes it memorable.

With less than a year's experience as a DJ, Sesi Cyan still manages to pull impressive crows, and her recent show was no different.

The controversial YouTuber moved from the decks to the dance floor to show off her moves, and her supporters were loving it.

Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula, shared a video of Cyan breaking a sweat while some fans cheered her on in the background:

Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's dance video

Eish, netizens weren't impressed one bit with Cyan's moves and dragged her to hell and back:

DelusionalNik said:

"Ey, man. I think she saw that her DJ skills weren't there, so she decided to compensate with dancing, and that's also going terribly."

sabelostorm wrote:

"Imagine paying to see this."

Melo_Malebo roasted Cyan:

"You just gotta give it to people like Cyan and Sexy Redd for pulling crowds for being absolutely horrible and empty."

Mhayise_Sedana posted:

"No wonder she services her BBL every 3 months. It's this wear and tear of shaking every weekend."

Luteendo added:

"It's not make sure, but you know what they say, 'Different strokes for different folk.'"

JMAND310111 posted:

"Why, as a DJ, are you trying to dance for me? Because to me, this looks like someone cleaning their guilty conscience."

