Seemah Exposes Cyan Boujee for Stalking and Hacking Her Accounts, SA Unimpressed: “She’s Pathetic”
- Seemah recently exposed Cyan Boujee for stalking her and even attempting to hack her accounts
- The former friends' beef is escalating, and Seemah revealed how twisted Cyan really is
- Peeps grabbed their popcorn to see how the drama unfolds, with many labelling Cyan as a psycho
Seemah doubled back on Cyan Boujee's pettiness by going lower and exposing the kind of person she is.
Seemah exposes Cyan Boujee
In light of recent events that triggered Cyan Boujee and Seemah's longstanding feud, the ladies have resorted to seeing who could out-petty the other.
Right after Cyan published her former friend's bank account balance, claiming to have had access to her emails, Seemah revealed that the controversial YouTuber has been snooping on her business.
She shared a screenshot of several TikTok verification emails after someone allegedly attempted to hack her account, alluding to the hacker being Cyan:
"I changed my Gmail logins and everything; I don't know how she is still managing to try hack my stuff. If anything happens to my IG or TikTok, just know neh?"
Mzansi weighs in on Seemah's allegations
Netizens are convinced that Cyan isn't well in the head and encouraged Seemah:
LoveSaidNotSo said:
"Cyan needs help. Are her men not giving her attention? She’s starting to bore me."
thulelenieh3 was concerned:
"Being a Cyan fan is really concerning, 'cause what the hell is wrong with the girl?"
joeline_twaibu wrote:
"God was working overtime when He removed her from your life."
KaroroMitchelle advised:
"Seemah, you don't have to prove anything to anyone, you could have just ignored her. My granny used to say, 'Ignore a fool to avoid noise.'"
theofficial_.barbie posted:
"You should report her 'cause she's invading your privacy, and now you can't feel free to do stuff because of her."
Cyan Boujee reportedly damages her Uber
