Musa Khawula recently weighed in on reports that a warrant for his arrest was issued

The controversial blogger refuted the claims after he was accused of defying a court order

Mzansi reacted with spicy comments and is sitting tight to find out more about Musa's trouble with the law

Word on the street is that Musa Khawula may be facing more jail time, but he rubbished the claims.

Musa Khawula addresses imminent arrest

When he's not dishing out tea about some big names in the entertainment industry, Musa Khawula is being dished out legal papers, and apparently, he's in a pickle.

City Press reported that a warrant to arrest the controversial blogger had been issued after he defied a court order.

Reacting to the allegations, Musa came with receipts in the form of a cease and desist from 5 November 2024 for his comments about Ze and Tamaryn Nxumalo, where he alleged that Ze was cheating on his model wife.

Musa is ordered to retract his statements and post a public apology to the couple or face the consequences, including possible jail time:

Mzansi reacts to Musa Khawula's comment

Netizens are in stitches and stunned to see the amount of trouble Musa continuously gets himself into:

Colo_Tau said:

"South African celebs had no chance against this guy. He simply doesn’t care."

LuKayMampuru wrote:

"I seriously believe that people who sue Musa or even involve the law where this guy is concerned do not take themselves seriously. He is facing murder charges; why do you think your little defamation case is going to shake him?"

Zweli_Thixo asked:

"Did you tell them that even a murder case couldn't stop you?"

ADS_ZAR joked:

"Lawyers are going to make money because of Twitter."

lurvDayimani pleaded:

"Musa, please do what you're being asked, chomi; we don't want you in jail."

