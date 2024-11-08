Nota Baloyi was sentenced to 60 days in prison for ignoring a court order related to his feud with rapper K.O.

A video of Baloyi in a holding cell was shared online, sparking mixed reactions from social media users

Fans noted that Baloyi would spend Christmas and New Year in jail, eliciting both criticism and sympathy

Things are falling apart for controversial media personality Nota Baloyi. The music executive was sentenced to 60 days in prison for ignoring a court order over his beef with rapper K.O.

Nota Baloyi posted a video from the holding cell after being arrested. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images and @lavidanota

Nota Baloyi snaps a video from a holding cell

Outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi will spend his last days of 2024 behind bars following his arrest. The star is serving a 60-day prison sentence following his damning allegations against K.O and his brother following AKA's murder.

As he waited for his detainment, a video of the star in a holding cell was shared on X by controversial blogger Musa Khawula. The post read:

"First look at Nota Baloyi as he awaits his detainment. Nota Baloyi has been sentenced to 60 days direct imprisonment at Leeuwkop Prison for contempt of court."

Fans react to Nota Baloyi's arrest

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the now-viral video. Some said Nota deserved to be arrested, while others felt sorry for the star as he would spend the festive season in jail.

@MKHBrian said:

"Good riddance, uyaphapha loh I wish he can drop the soap, bam nyoba goet."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"I know my Goat will be out by tomorrow."

@NtateWilliams commented:

"60 days means Christmas in jail."

@Melusi_Mokone added:

"Musa please give my goat advice on how to survive in prison for two months.😭😭"

@KaroroMitchelle said:

"60 days... So he's going to celebrate Christmas and New year in jail 😭"

Nota Baloyi cries in court after arrest over rape allegations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a viral clip of outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi crying during his court appearance has surfaced on social media. The clip shows Baloyi crying just before being granted R5000 bail.

Nota Baloyi is going through the most since actress and musician Itumeleng Bokaba made rape allegations against him. The star, who has denied the allegations, was later arrested and appeared in court.

