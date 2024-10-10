Nota Baloyi, the outspoken media personality, appeared emotional during his court appearance related to rape allegations made by Itumeleng Bokaba

A viral video shared on X shows Baloyi crying just before being granted R5,000 bail, with his next court date set for 6 November

Social media reactions were mixed, with some users sympathising while others mocked his emotional display

A viral clip of outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi crying during his court appearance has surfaced on social media. The clip shows Baloyi crying just before being granted R5000 bail.

A video of Nota Baloyi crying during his court appearance has gone viral.

Source: Getty Images

Nota Baloyi emotional during court appearance

Nota Baloyi is going through the most since actress and musician Itumeleng Bokaba made rape allegations against him. The star, who has denied the allegations, was later arrested and appeared in court.

A video shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News shows Nota Baloyi getting emotional during his court appearance. The controversial music executive wore a face mask during the proceedings. Per the post, he was released on R5K bail and is set to appear in court on 6 November.

Fans respond to Nota Baloyi's emotional video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video of the star crying. Some felt sorry for him, while others joked about how the mighty had fallen.

@SthembiD commented:

"Life is something else hey...One minute you are up, the next just down nje."

@NdabeLit said:

"I feel bad for my goat."

@StHonorable wrote:

"It was tears of joy! He was tired of seeing walls for the past 3 days he stayed in the holding cells."

@VendaVendor added:

"So all the cleverness of social media disappears in real life."

@kingscelo_05 said:

"Men honestly need to take a stand now, women are making sure they use the loophole our government opened for them to destroy us, even they don't win the case but trauma stay with a guy for his life, our kids won't survive this, we'll see huge numbers of men killing themselves."

@S_Carter_ZA said:

"I thought he was brave enough to stand his ground 😲 lil Sis is crying 😂"

Nota Baloyi’s father stands by him amid rape charge saga

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African music executive Nota Baloyi has been released on bail, and his father, DN Baloyi, has broken his silence regarding his son's woes.

Social media has been buzzing since the former Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba came forward and accused the music executive of raping her a year ago.

