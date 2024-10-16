Nota Baloyi has gone viral once again after a video of him swearing and attacking rapper K.O went viral

In the heated video, Nota dragged K.O and his mother as he addressed an incident when the rapper went on X to share a few posts

Netizens reacted to the video with shock, with people saying Berita dodged a bullet when she divorced him

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi's heated video has resurfaced. In the video, the personality ripped into K.O and his mother.

Nota Baloyi slammed K.O in his rant. Image: LavidaNota on Instagram/Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images

Nota drags K.O and his mother

In the viral video laced with profanity, Nota made some wild statements about K.O and his mother in a Twitter (X) video. It is unclear what Nota was talking about because the majority of the video was just K.O. throwing shots at K.O.

In one part of the video, Nota says K.O wrote a few posts about him referring to Nota's sentiments of being a killer.

"All in the timeline running up and down saying this and that, this guy called me a killer. I never called you a killer," he said before proceeding to swear at his mother.

Nota said K.O would be incapable of doing anything to him, so he is not afraid to cuss him out.

@realnorma_kay posted the video with the caption: "Berita dodged a dirty bullet here. That rape case will stick because this nasty clip will be used against him as well. 25 years to life."

Mzansi reacts to the video of Nota attacking K.O

Netizens reacted with shock to the video, saying Nota needed to apologise to K.O.

@BIndlovukazi said:

"Mental illness 🤞🏾"

@Voys_ZA asked:

"Why is the Mother innit now🚮🚮 He is definitely not normal."

@SLB_ZA added:

"This guy is smart but immature and very emotional. Immaturity and being emotional will be his downfall."

@ntukzela shared:

"He will lead the whole prison, Ankere Yena. He was born to be a leader, and he got to flex some of his powers when he handed himself in 🙌🏽 his words, not mine."

Nota Baloyi hands himself over to police

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi revealed that he would be handing himself over to the police.

He was accused of assault, but he denied the allegationsActress Itu Bokaba made the rape accusations.

