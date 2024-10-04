Nota Baloyi recently revealed that he would be handing himself over to the police

This comes after the music executive was accused of assault, allegations he previously denied

Mzansi's reactions to Nota's post were a mixture of supportive messages and mockery

Nota Baloyi said he's turning himself in after Itumeleng Bokaba accused him of assault. Images: Instagram/ lavidanota, Facebook/ Itumeleng Bokaba

Nota Baloyi announced that he would be handing himself over to the police after he was accused of sexual assault.

Did Nota Baloyi turn himself in?

Following the news of Nota Baloyi's alleged sexual assault of a singer, it appears that the music executive wants to do right by the law.

Singer, Itumeleng Bokaba accused Nota of taking advantage of her and reportedly opened a case against him.

Though he later countered it with a protection order against the singer, Nota shared on Twitter (X) that he would be handing himself over to the police and hoped for a good outcome:

"Handing myself in at Randburg Police station and hoping for the best. Please keep me in your prayers. This is officially the worst day of my life so far!''

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's statement

Peeps are hoping for the best and bashed Itumeleng for attempting to ruin Nota's life:

kasicounsellor said:

"This is utterly absurd. The law has never been on the side of men."

Unexpressed0 was touched:

"Women will be the end of us; best of luck, my goat."

sean105101 posted:

"We stand with you in these difficult times."

Meanwhile, others couldn't care less and resorted to mocking Nota:

Bomikazi_ said:

"Imagine wasting prayers in this economy."

ZizinjaAbelunguposted:

"I pray that you never come back again."

Paulinski15 commented:

"We’ll pray that it gets worse."

Nota Baloyi accuser reportedly resigns from job

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's accuser, Itumeleng Bokaba, reportedly quitting her day job.

This comes after Nota served her with a protection order after accusing him of assault, and the news sparked a frenzy of emotions among netizens who pitied her:

Hones1986 said:

"The wrong connections can turn your world upside down. I pray we are given wisdom and discernment."

