The woman who accused Nota Baloyi of rape, actress Itumeleng Bokaba, reportedly resigned from her job

Nota Baloyi revealed this week that he was granted a protection order against Itu Bokaba following the rape charges

Musa Khawula alleged that she was served the protection order papers while she was on duty

Former Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba allegedly resigned from her day job amid the legal battle with Nota Baloyi.

Actress Itu Bokaba had allegedly quit her job amid the rape scandal with Nota Baloyi. Image: @itubokaba_sa on Instagram/ Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Why Itu Bokaba resigned from work

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi was accused of rape by actress Itumeleng Bokaba. The scandal escalated when text messages between them were made public, causing people to have varying opinions on the matter.

This week, it was further revealed that Itu Bokaba had quit her call centre job. Nota revealed this week that he was granted a protection order against Itu. When she was allegedly served those papers while at work, she decided to hand in her resignation.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula revealed the news on Twitter (X).

"Itumeleng Bokaba resigns from her purple shirt wearing call centre job in Bryanston after filing a case report against Nota Baloyi and being served with a protection order whilst on duty."

Mzansi weighs in on the news

Netizens had mixed reactions to this story with some reserving their judgement until the matter is handled in court.

@RegoSmurf said:

"I blame that R0.59c sent to her, it's demoralizing shem because bank charges said andizi, somebody tell me how to I send R1.23c, I want to see something?"

@BlazingLEGOs shared:

"I hope she pulls through from this such a lovely lady."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga stated:

"There's too much drama in her life, just like in Rhythm City."

@Hones1986 said:

"Wrong connections can turn your world upside down hle. I pray we are given wisdom and discernment. 💔"

@XUFFLER laughed:

"Purple shirt wearing call centre 😭"

@FootballStage_1 added:

"So now she has lost a job. Wow."

@Bubbl3s_N asked:

"What's the name of the company? Lol."

@ShiloteW added:

"Those Whatsapp texts revealed the trash talk about her superiors anyway, she was due to be fired."

@j33624 argued:

"I usually wait for all the facts to come out before taking a side, but in this case, I can already tell Nota is innocent."

Emtee alleges Nota assaulted Azanian Doll

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee spoke about Azanian Doll and accused her of lying about her accusations.

The rapper got offended when Azanian Doll said he does not bath for four days. He then dragged Nota Baloyi into the mess, accusing the music executive of sexual assault.

