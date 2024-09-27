Nota Baloyi has revealed on social media that he faces serious criminal allegations

The music executive said he and his family discussed the possibility of handing himself over

He refrained from divulging too much about the charges on social media and has deleted his post

Nota Baloyi revealed that he faces criminal charges.

Self-proclaimed music executive Nota Baloyi came with disturbing news on X (Twitter), saying serious criminal charges were laid against him.

Why Nota is facing criminal charges

Nota Baloyi recently took to social media to reveal that he had been charged with serious criminal offences. In a now-deleted post, He said the police had brought him in for questioning.

Nota further said he and his family discussed the option of handing himself over to the police station. He, however, abstained from disclosing too many details about what charges he faces and has deleted his post.

“I’ve just got the worst news in my life… The police asked me to come in for questioning for a serious criminal charge laid against me. I just got off the phone with my lawyers, and now I’m on the phone with my parents discussing handing myself over to authorities. Please send prayers!”

Are the charges linked to Mayibabo royalties?

Nota posted this shortly after music producer Makwa accused him of exploitation regarding Mayibabo royalties.

This was ignited by claims made by former Rhythm City actress Itu Bokaba, who revealed that she provided vocals on the hit song and was paid a mere R0,59 by the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).

It revealed that when she queried this, Nota told her that the money was given to DJ Maphorisa. Makwa took to X to say Nota should answer, saying, "Maphorisa is not responsible for this mess up. Nota is. He did the splits behind our backs."

He further attacked Nota, saying: "You cannot do splits behind our backs and tell us to fix it ourselves. You've been shady from day one. @lavidaNOTA, you told me to get rid of my publisher because you didn't want me to find out that you are a fraud."

Samthing Soweto hits back at DJ Maphorisa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Samthing Soweto addressed the burning royalties drama with DJ Maphorisa.

Samthing Soweto claimed that DJ Maphorisa had never produced his work, yet he owned royalties.

