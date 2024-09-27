The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Sibusiso Buthelezi has apologised to the people he scammed

This was after the radio personality scammed many people for a large amount of money and then disappeared

This issue led him to be fired from the national radio station in 2022 despite having more listeners than others

Former radio presenter Sbu Buthelezi scammed people with their money. Image: @sbubuthelezi

Source: Facebook

Once again, former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Sibusiso Buthelezi made headlines on social media.

Sbu Buthelezi apologises for scamming people

The gloves are off, and former radio presenter Sibusiso Buthelezi's past caught up with him. He was forced to apologise to the people he had previously hurt.

According to Daily Sun, Buthelezi has finally come forward and apologised to all the people he scammed after announcing that he would be starting a poultry business, which didn't happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The star allegedly lured many people into his poultry business, Abombuso Poultry. This was after he made headlines by sharing that he would reveal Uhkozi FM's dirty laundry in his upcoming book.

Sbu took money from the people and disappeared with it in 2023; he was found by the anti-crime forum Isikebhe in Nquthu, KZN. This incident led to his firing from the radio station in 2022 despite having more listeners than others at Ukhozi FM.

Buthelezi said:

"I apologise especially to Abombuso because we intended to grow something big and something meant to change our lives. I must actually apologise to those people. Their families, their loved ones, and my family because my family was not part of my business decision, but it affected them as well. I apologise to the people who always get criticised when they defended me."

Gogo Skhotheni accuses hubby of assaulting her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni raised more abuse allegations against her estranged husband, Monde Shange.

The controversial sangoma previously indicated that she was being assaulted but never went into detail about who did it until recently. Mzansi was stunned by the allegations, with many people blaming Gogo Skhotheni's claims that she once used a love potion on her man.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News