The former Ukhozi FM presenter Sbu Buthelezi has threatened to expose the station's dirty doings

This was after the management of Ukhozi FM terminated the radio presenter's contract with immediate effect in 2022

The star also announced that he will be releasing his book The Greatest Version Of Me: My Last 60 Days vs My Last 14 Years on Ukhozi FM

Ex-presenter Sbu Buthelezi to reveal Ukhozi FM's dirty dealings. Image: @sbubuthelezionline

Many netizens are in for a big treat, as the former Ukhozi FM presenter announced on social media that he would soon release his book, revealing many dirty dealings.

Ex-presenter Sbu Buthelezi threatens to expose Ukhozi FM

The former Ukhozi FM presenter caused a buzz on social media after he announced on his Facebook page that we will soon launch his new book, The Greatest Version Of Me: My Last 60 Days vs My Last 14 Years, on Ukhozi FM.

Recently, the star threatened to expose the dirty dealings at Ukhozi FM after the station's management terminated his contract immediately in 2022.

In a post he shared online, he wrote:

"We planned a 7-day Revival Summit in Durban and Joburg for September, sabuye sashintsha iPlan; instead of spending 7 days in one place, we will take One Night and One Day moving from city to city. We apologize for not coming back to update you. ONE: On Wednesday at 19h00, we will release a Poster with different Cities, Venues, Dates, Times, Artists, and Speakers, size shamba two. TWO: We will be promoting a Book, "The Greatest Version Of Me: My Last 60 Days vs. My Last 14 Years in Ukhozi FM," about how the three Station Managers handled my enemies' plots to get rid of me..."

See the post below:

Responding to the threats made by Sbu, the SABC media relations manager, Mmoni Seapolelo, told TshisaLIVE:

"The SABC is not in a position to comment on a book which it has not seen."

