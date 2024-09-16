The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Linda Sibiya is set to refund the state after he used a deregistered company to host an event

The company which is currently in the process of deregistration is Magic Media, which hosted an event for the KwaZulu-Natal government in August 2024

Linda Sibiya allegedly owes the government R4 million after he ditched ANC for EFF

Linda Sibiya will recompensate the government. Image: @lindasibiya

Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Linda Sibiya has landed himself in hot water. He is set to refund the state the money he owes.

Linda Sibiya owes the state R4M

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Linda Sibiya is in hot water after allegedly receiving R4 million for an event that did not materialise, and according to Sunday World, the former radio presenter will refund the state of that money after he used his media company, Magic Media Group which is in the process of deregistration.

The publication further mentioned that he was supposed to host the KZN Masterclass in Creative Arts and Music and the Masibambane Concert Masterclass, held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday, 22 August 2024.

Responding to this issue, the KZN Department of Sports Arts and Culture spokesperson, Ntando Mnyandu, defended the department by saying:

"Our role was to oversee the implementation of the programme. Mr Sibiya was fulfilling the obligations which emanated from the 2017 funding. The SIU matter is still ongoing."

Speaking to Sunday World, Sibiya told them he was unwilling to comment on the matter but wouldn't stop them from publishing the article.

He said:

"I’m not ready to respond but I’m not stopping you from publishing the story. It’s just that I prefer to speak in the presence of my lawyer. Perhaps I’ll schedule a meeting next week, then I can explain everything."

