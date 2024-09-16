The Jaziel Brothers, Lwah Ndlunkulu and others will be headlining the Afrika Unite Cultural Festival

The event will be taking place on Saturday, 21 September 2024, at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London

Luzuko Kohli, the event organiser, shared his excitement about the event and lineup with Briefly News

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Jaziel Brothers and Lwah Ndlunkulu will set the stage on fire in East London. Image: @jazielbrothers, @lwahndlunkulu

Source: Instagram

All roads lead to East London, in the Eastern Cape, this September 2024, when the highly anticipated Afrika Unite Cultural International Festival will occur.

Lwah Ndlunkulu and Jaziel Brothers will set the stage on fire

It is about to get lit as Jaziel Brothers and Lwah Ndlunkulu are some of the top local celebrities that will be performing at the Afrika Unite Cultural International Festival on Saturday, 21 September 2024, at the Buffalo Stadium, East London, in the Eastern Cape.

C-Tone Productions invites thousands of music enthusiasts to experience the "One United Africa" themed festival. One United Africa is the primary purpose behind the Afrika Unite Cultural International Festival (AUCIF), where the festival is a crucial initiative aimed at uniting Africans. The recent tensions between South Africa and Nigeria underscore the urgent need for such efforts to promote understanding, cooperation, and solidarity across the continent.

Joining the stellar lineup are Ami Faku, Nkosazana Daughter, Mr Thela, Dumza Maswana, MXO, Ikhona, Yamke, Luckeez Mfowethu, Volo Da Saint, Dj Cue, Blackman and more.

Sharing the excitement of the event and the lineup with Briefly News is the organiser, Luzuko Kohli.

He said:

"UCIF is more than just a music festival. It's a celebration of our African heritage and a platform for fostering unity and understanding amongst Africans. We're proud to contribute to the cultural and creative industries of the province."

Kelly Khumalo allegedly continued driving Senzo Meyiwa's BMW X6

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's name is in the media for all the wrong reasons again following Tumelo Madlala's revelation that the star insisted on using Senzo Meyiwa's car after he was shot and killed in her family home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Speaking during the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial at the Pretoria high court on Monday, Tumelo Madlala said the Empini singer continued driving the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's car after he died. Madlala, present on the fateful night, said the exact vehicle was used to transport Senzo to the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News