A gentleman from East London in the Eastern Cape has showed off his impressive pool table skills

The guy was playing against one guy at a shebeen and everyone who was in their presence was invested in the game

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how impressed they were

A video captured a stunning pool game in East London. One man played like a pro.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @ym_brands, people are seen standing around the pool table while others are busy with their alcoholic beverages, having a good time at a place that is presumably a sheebeen.

Two men are playing pool. But one of them was particularly impressive. The gentleman was scoring the balls left, right and centre, not giving his opponent a chance to play too. The people around the table were cheering him on.

Man impresses with his pool table skills

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users wowed by the man

The video gained over 83k likes, with many people applauding the person who played like a professional.

@DEZ was impressed:

"This quy qualifies to play international👏🏾👏🏾👌🏾."

@shizilas expressed:

"He is good. But he must learn to control a white ball."

@Lepara_10 wrote:

"😂😂🤣 That time you bet your transport fair."

@Bongani shared:

"😂😂😂😂😂 That guy who went out talking on the phone before black ball was played is me 😫😫😫."

@Theodore_017 commented:

"He should be in the South African team like in years ago. Please let's connect him."

@Thabang.Aubrey said:

"I can never put my money on this guy. He doesn't plan for the 2nd move. He just plays and see what happens after."

