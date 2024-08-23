Man Hilariously Surprised by Small Portion at Restaurant, SA Laughs: “They Also Sell Presentation”
- A funny gentleman hilariously reacted to the food he received at an expensive restaurant
- The guy couldn't believe the small portion he got and he asked the waiter if they were coming with more food
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A video captured a man hilariously shocked by the food he got at an expensive restaurant,
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @funny.nonchalant, the gentleman is sitting at a table in an expensive restaurant with his mates. In front of him, there was food that he ordered.
However, the man was shocked by the small portion. He even hilariously asked the waiter if there was something more they were coming with. His friends were rolling on the floor with laughter - figuratively.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens laugh at the man's reactions
The video raked over 11k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@Lethabo said:
"That time it cost 1.5k😭."
@Dj laughed:
"That time the bill is 700 drillion😂😂."
@yo.girl.kaybee wrote:
"That time you are so hungry😭😭😭."
@Vura80 joked:
"They also sell presentation 😅."
@Josh was entertained:
"He thought it was the starter, no sir..that's the main😂."
@Rama said:
"And they wrote a whole lot of things on the menu for that meal😭😭😭 i ordered a paragraph only to be served a chicken fillet."
@sgi expressed:
"Just wait for the Bill don't order again 🤣🤣🤣😂."
@First Lady user1309721740432F commented:
"I once experienced the same thing, 😂😂😂😂😂😂."
@Stifler shared:
"If you know your grams then you know what to expect 🤷🏾♂️."
@mabate05 said:
"Restaurants no longer sell food, we pay for sitting in their restaurant."
Woman sneaks alcohol at a restaurant
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who drank from her bag at an upscale restaurant.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @saakhe17, the lady was in a restaurant with her friends. She can be seen holding her purse which had a bottle of booze. She was looking on the other side so that the waiters could see her when she drank the alcohol she sneaked in.
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com