A funny gentleman hilariously reacted to the food he received at an expensive restaurant

The guy couldn't believe the small portion he got and he asked the waiter if they were coming with more food

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A gent was surprised by a small meal at a fancy restaurant. Images: @Burke/Triolo Productions, @The Good Brigade

A video captured a man hilariously shocked by the food he got at an expensive restaurant,

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @funny.nonchalant, the gentleman is sitting at a table in an expensive restaurant with his mates. In front of him, there was food that he ordered.

However, the man was shocked by the small portion. He even hilariously asked the waiter if there was something more they were coming with. His friends were rolling on the floor with laughter - figuratively.

Man hilariously reacts to an expensive restaurant

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the man's reactions

The video raked over 11k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Lethabo said:

"That time it cost 1.5k😭."

@Dj laughed:

"That time the bill is 700 drillion😂😂."

@yo.girl.kaybee wrote:

"That time you are so hungry😭😭😭."

@Vura80 joked:

"They also sell presentation 😅."

@Josh was entertained:

"He thought it was the starter, no sir..that's the main😂."

@Rama said:

"And they wrote a whole lot of things on the menu for that meal😭😭😭 i ordered a paragraph only to be served a chicken fillet."

@sgi expressed:

"Just wait for the Bill don't order again 🤣🤣🤣😂."

@First Lady user1309721740432F commented:

"I once experienced the same thing, 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Stifler shared:

"If you know your grams then you know what to expect 🤷🏾‍♂️."

@mabate05 said:

"Restaurants no longer sell food, we pay for sitting in their restaurant."

