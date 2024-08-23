Vibey builders showed off their fun side when they sang and danced to upbeat music

The construction workers were on top of an unfinished roof when they burst into a dance

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the gentlemen's fun vibes

Builders danced to upbeat music while on the job. Images: @balance_lads/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A video of builders having a ball on top of an unfinished roof has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @balance_lads, upbeat music is playing in a house across the one that the builders were busy in. But you know what? the vibey construction workers did not let the music pass them without action.

The fellow builders danced on top of the unfinished roof and even sang along to the song. The neighbours were amused by the men's vibes, saying South Africa is special.

Builders flex vibes at work

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers love the vibes

The video gained over 600k views, with many online users loving the builder's vibes.

@Wawa commented:

"Two weeks later the roof wasn’t finished 😂😂."

@liciousweld said:

"So that roof will never be done all because of you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Rich Aunt was entertained:

"I wouldn't sing that verse on top of the roof!!😂😂😂😂🤭💀."

@cirzulsiydel laughed:

"Imagine you not in this country right now iyooh😅."

@Lebogang Ngobeni expressed:

"Surely that LG playing, hence it be heard by those guys on rooftop.😅"

@unknownperson wrote:

"Yohhh they are grooving on the roof 💀❤️Mara this song vele is for roof tops😌💯."

@Ghost Deadman walking commented:

"We are a special khantri."

@mj shared:

"I love being South African."

@satisfakshin said:

"Reminds me of the Checkers Sixty60 driver who danced to "Imithandazo" playing in my car at the robot 🔥😂 vibes."

Eastern Cape traffic officer flexes moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a joyful traffic officer in Gqeberha showing off his moves.

In the clip uploaded by @wayilamulaec, the officer is seen at a busy intersection making sure that traffic is running smoothly. However, what captured the netizens was how he conducted himself. The officer was visibly overjoyed and dancing while controlling the traffic.

