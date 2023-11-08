A South African police officer went viral on TikTok after showcasing his impressive amapiano dance moves

The officer's dance routine impressed many people, with some women even leaving flirty comments on his post

Amapiano is a popular form of dance in South Africa and is known for its smooth, flowing movements and deep basslines

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A SAPS officer's dance video made quite an impression online. Image: @nipho_sodi

Source: TikTok

One cop recently went viral on TikTok after showing off his impressive dance moves.

SAPS officer dance to amapiano

A video shared by @nipho_sodi shows the officer dressed neatly in his SAPS uniform as he dances before the camera in a bedroom.

He demonstrates a vibey amapiano dance routine, which has various hand and shoulder gestures as he moves along to the beat.

"Ngicela ningifundise ukudansa (Please teach me how to dance), " @nipho_sodi captioned the post.

Amapiano dance is a popular form of expression for people of all ages and backgrounds in South Africa, Red Bull explains. It is a fun, energetic, and creative way to connect with others and celebrate the vibrant culture of Mzansi.

Mzansi ladies in awe of dancing cop

The cop's dance moves pleasantly entertained many women and showed him love online. Others left him flirty comments, asking to be arrested.

Langelihle Indie Nono Sincwala replied:

"What did Bheki Cele say about TikTok?."

MAKOTI❣️ said:

"Khuphuka lapho protection order ."

masish❤️❤️❤️ commented:

"Wamuhle waranti wami uzongibopha nini ngintshontshile njalo mina."

Celiwe❤️Vilakazi commented:

"Sengivele ngabulala umuntu I’ll inbox address ."

Tiny Mkhize said:

"Please come arrest me, I'll explain everything later ."

Woman thirsts over tall and handsome SAPS officer

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to ask netizens to help her find her crush captured on video.

A crush is a strong feeling of romantic attraction towards someone. People who have a crush on someone may fantasise about them, daydream about being with them, and become easily flustered when they are around them.

Mercy Nouse (@mercy_nous) posted a video showing a group of police officers escorting people. The video focuses on one particular officer, a tall and hunky white man, whom Mercy is completely smitten with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News