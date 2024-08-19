Mzansi Fireman Busts Hilarious Dance Moves in Viral Video, SA is Amused
- A fireman showed off his impressive dance moves in footage making rounds on social media
- The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering over 1.6 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments
- The man's video amused people as they rushed to the comments section with laughter while some cracked jokes
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A South African fireman went viral showcasing his impressive yet hilarious dance moves, and the clip went viral online.
Fireman' amuses Mzansi with his impressive dance in a clip
A video uploaded by @khodaniiiiii on TikTok shows a fireman walking on what appears to be a field where an event seems to be taking place.
The fireman walked down to the beat of the music and began to bust off his impressive dance moves, which amused many people on the internet. The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking over 1.6 million along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the funny video below:
The man's dance moves amuse Mzansi
The fireman's dance moves entertained South Africans as they flocked to the comments section with laughter.
Mkhabela Reuben Kat said:
"For me, it’s how peacefully he was walking."
Stimela expressed:
"Being bored in SA is a choice."
Ncebi shared:
"Let us not allow these "Political Parties" to divide us...This is truly Beautiful to watch. The real South Africa."
Kamogelo Makgato commented:
"Bathong Van Wyk."
User wrote:
"The meaning of .. just enjoy life."
Young AMO shared:
"Those dance moves can only be found in South Africa."
SA cop busts out impressive amapiano dance moves on TikTok
Briefly News previously reported that one cop recently went viral on TikTok after showing off his impressive dance moves.
A video shared by @nipho_sodi shows the officer dressed neatly in his SAPS uniform dancing in a bedroom before the camera. He demonstrates a vibey amapiano dance routine, which has various hand and shoulder gestures as he moves along to the beat.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za