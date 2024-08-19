A fireman showed off his impressive dance moves in footage making rounds on social media

The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering over 1.6 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments

The man's video amused people as they rushed to the comments section with laughter while some cracked jokes

A South African fireman went viral showcasing his impressive yet hilarious dance moves, and the clip went viral online.

A fireman's hilarious dance moves in a TikTok video amused SA. Image: @khodaniiiiii

Source: TikTok

Fireman' amuses Mzansi with his impressive dance in a clip

A video uploaded by @khodaniiiiii on TikTok shows a fireman walking on what appears to be a field where an event seems to be taking place.

The fireman walked down to the beat of the music and began to bust off his impressive dance moves, which amused many people on the internet. The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking over 1.6 million along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

The man's dance moves amuse Mzansi

The fireman's dance moves entertained South Africans as they flocked to the comments section with laughter.

Mkhabela Reuben Kat said:

"For me, it’s how peacefully he was walking."

Stimela expressed:

"Being bored in SA is a choice."

Ncebi shared:

"Let us not allow these "Political Parties" to divide us...This is truly Beautiful to watch. The real South Africa."

Kamogelo Makgato commented:

"Bathong Van Wyk."

User wrote:

"The meaning of .. just enjoy life."

Young AMO shared:

"Those dance moves can only be found in South Africa."

SA cop busts out impressive amapiano dance moves on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that one cop recently went viral on TikTok after showing off his impressive dance moves.

A video shared by @nipho_sodi shows the officer dressed neatly in his SAPS uniform dancing in a bedroom before the camera. He demonstrates a vibey amapiano dance routine, which has various hand and shoulder gestures as he moves along to the beat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News