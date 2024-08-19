University of Johannesburg Student’s Epic Dance Moves on Bus Amuse Mzansi, Shares Video
- A white student had a ball of time on the University of Johannesburg bus, and the footage went viral
- The clip gained massive attraction on social media, gathering many views, likes and comments
- The young gent amused people online as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes
A young man from the University of Johannesburg left many people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter.
Student jamming in UJ bus
One bus from the University of Johannesburg was on fire as a learner busted off some impressive dance moves.
The clip shared by @liyaabona shows a white student enjoying the music and moving along to the rhythm of the beat, which amused many. The video went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating over 385K views along with thousands of likes and comments.
While taking to her TikTok caption, @liyaabona simply said the following:
"He was feeling it."
Watch the funny video below:
Mzansi netizens crack jokes
The video entertained many people online, as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Pochia Tee said:
"I’m loving the new South African generation."
WaMoletsane Tumza commented:
"Mood after NSFAS has paid."
Sethukile Rasithithi commented:
"Our rainbow nation."
MissBuhle cracked a joke, saying:
"It's not him, he's trying to avoid the academic stress."
Nomcebo Sithole shared:
"Mina, I want to go back to varsity."
Roxanne Lebogang wrote:
"The lady in the pink cap yooo... she is so not feeling it."
Tannie K simply said:
"Wits buses need to be like this, yoh."
Student goes viral singing and dancing in South African local language
Briefly News previously reported a student left many South Africans drooling over him after he was captured singing and dancing.
One young hun who goes by the TikTok handle @trophywifetrophylife shared a clip of her res fellow student. In the footage, the man dances and sings in one of South Africa's official languages. The video was well received and became a hit on TikTok, gearing over 121K views and thousands of likes and comments.
