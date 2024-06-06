A little white girl showed off her incredible dance moves, and the netizens loved it

A little girl set the internet ablaze with her killer dance moves, and the video went viral on social media.

A little girl unveiled her impressive dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @welovegreen

Little girl dancing on TikTok goes viral

A little grooviest in the making. A toddler amused many people online with her dance moves. In the footage shared by @welovegreen on the video platform, the little girl unveils her impressive dance moves in the middle of many people surrounding her as they cheer her on.

The video captured the attention of social media users. It became a viral hit on TikTok, gearing over 11.7 million, along with thousands of likes and many comments within four days of its publication.

Netizens are in stitches over the girl's dance moves

The clip amused many internet users, who flocked to the comments section to laugh while others cracked jokes.

Meredith said:

"Four Seasons baby doesn’t have anything on Rave baby."

Vindetta added:

"Fully conscious, Coachella baby."

Babytooth wrote:

"That guy in the black beanie was having none of it."

Dayna commented:

"Her vibing to the beat perfectly is a vibe in itself."

Nikki Moose simply said:

"She just woke up from a nap, is fully hydrated, and the vibe is hitting."

White man’s amapiano dance moves at the groove amuse SA

Briefly News previously reported that one white man set the internet ablaze by showing off his killer dance moves at the groove, and Mzansi netizens loved it.

This gent was a star at the groove, entertaining many with his dance moves and fantastic vibe. The footage shared by @katmaster31 shows the gentleman having the time of his life in the groove. The man broke it down on the dance floor as he unveiled his impressive dance moves in the TikTok video.

