A clip of a gogo exercising left many people cracking jokes on the internet, and it went viral online

The footage gained a massive attraction, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users were amused by the old lady's hilarious antics as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One gogo showed off her workout routine, leaving many people in stitches. The clip went viral online.

A gogo unveiled her workout session in a video, which amused many people online. Image: MzanziHumor

Source: Facebook

Gogo shows off her workout routine

A grown woman amused netizens with her exercise video. In the footage shared by Mzanzi Humor, one can see a granny working out on what is supposed to be a stationary bike. The gogo was dressed in her long blue skirt and green top, and with the help of a little girl, she continued exercising on her supposed stationary bike, which was rusted.

The video captured many's attention and became a viral hit on Facebook, generating over 176K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video.

Mzansi is in stitches

The old woman's antics entertained many people as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at her, while others simply laughed it off.

Simon Sello Moselane cracked a joke, saying:

"This kid is making her knees tired before the election."

Garen Jack added:

"Is it grandma that squeaking?"

Pinky WagaKhoza Mahome was amused:

"Did I hear her singing, " bicycle serobege."

Happy Zane Mlali commented:

"The best way to make them tired so they couldn't go vote for ANC on the 29."

Maki DK Moloi wrote

"She's even singing."

Laangboom Nonz said:

"Chesa gogo summer body starts now in winter wena girl."

Hilarious aunt refuses to let go of old wig, leaves Mzansi in stitches

Briefly News previously reported one old aunty left many people in Mzansi in stitches with her hilarious antics, and a video of her shenanigans went viral online.

The footage shared by @yollocha1 on TikTok shows a grown woman lying in her bed as she sprays her old wig to make it look fresh and clean. In her TikTok caption, @yollocha1 poked fun at her aunt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News