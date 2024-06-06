“She’s Even Singing”: Gogo Shows Off Her Workout Session in a Video, SA Is Amused
- A clip of a gogo exercising left many people cracking jokes on the internet, and it went viral online
- The footage gained a massive attraction, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users were amused by the old lady's hilarious antics as they rushed to the comments section with laughter
One gogo showed off her workout routine, leaving many people in stitches. The clip went viral online.
Gogo shows off her workout routine
A grown woman amused netizens with her exercise video. In the footage shared by Mzanzi Humor, one can see a granny working out on what is supposed to be a stationary bike. The gogo was dressed in her long blue skirt and green top, and with the help of a little girl, she continued exercising on her supposed stationary bike, which was rusted.
The video captured many's attention and became a viral hit on Facebook, generating over 176K views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video.
Mzansi is in stitches
The old woman's antics entertained many people as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at her, while others simply laughed it off.
Simon Sello Moselane cracked a joke, saying:
"This kid is making her knees tired before the election."
Garen Jack added:
"Is it grandma that squeaking?"
Pinky WagaKhoza Mahome was amused:
"Did I hear her singing, " bicycle serobege."
Happy Zane Mlali commented:
"The best way to make them tired so they couldn't go vote for ANC on the 29."
Maki DK Moloi wrote
"She's even singing."
Laangboom Nonz said:
"Chesa gogo summer body starts now in winter wena girl."
