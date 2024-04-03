A gentleman went viral after he tried the Tshwala Bami dance challenge in a clip that left many in stitches

The video gained massive attraction on TikTok, generating over 13.5 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments

South Africans could not help but laugh at the man's dance moves as they rushed to the comments section

The Tshwala Bami dance challenge has taken social media by storm, and many are hopping on the dance trend to showcase their impressive moves.

A white man unveiled his hilarious Tshwala Bami dance moves in a TikTok video. Image:@donutsdannyboy

Source: TikTok

White man shows off his dance moves

The footage shared by @donutsdannyboy received over 13.5 million views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. The white man participated in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and showed off his moves, which left netizens in laughter.

@donutsdannyboy also complained about how people made the dance challenge seem easy, which boosted his confidence that he would smash it, and on the contrary, he failed it miserably.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the hilarious video of the man dancing below:

Mzansi in stitches

The clip amused many South Africans as they flooded the man's comments section, where they cracked jokes.

JJWilli said:

"You had it in the beginning, and then it’s like you turned into an excited golden retriever."

Kenya added:

"The slow start had me thinking you were gonna eat!!"

User wrote:

"The wind-up had me convinced."

Keke commented:

"I trusted you when you started."

Lalina poked fun at the man, saying:

"It ate you and left no crumbs."

DianaMuhoro said:

"You almost had me with the slow start. We were all rooting for you."

White man's hilarious attempt at Tshwala Bami dance challenge

In another similar story previously reported by Briefly News, one young man decided to hop on the trending dance challenge and failed miserably, leaving many online users in laughter.

The footage shared by @ciaran_priv on TikTok has gathered over 3.4 million views, thousands of likes and many comments within four days of its publication. In the clip, the young man tried out the Tshwala Bami dance challenge with his two friends but could not fully execute it to the best of his abilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News