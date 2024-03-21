Ladies dressed in pink took on the Tshwala Bami dance challenge, and people loved the women's clip

The Tshwala Bami dance challenge has taken over the world, and many are hopping on to the challenge to showcase their dance moves.

Ladies in pink showcased their impressive moves while participating in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge in a viral TikTok video. Image:@delacyn

Women take part in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge

This group of women refused to be left behind as they set the internet on fire with their impressive dance moves and stunning outfits. The ladies participated in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and killed it! The footage shared by @delacyn shows the women dressed in matching pink outfits, and one after the other, showed off their impressive dance moves.

People were stunned by their beauty and killer moves as they gushed over the ladies in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are in awe of the ladies' dance moves

The video of the women captured the attention of many online users as it gathered over 6.2 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments within two days of its publication. People loved their moves and gushed over their fashionable clothing, saying:

Aleemah said:

"I thought they were doing the Lil Kim dance. But yall cute, though."

Dezlyn wrote:

"I don't know if number three killed it or if she was going too hard, but she and the last two definitely won."

Toya hive added:

"The black girls ate and left no crumbs!"

Gia shared:

"No one ate, but their outfits did."

Blazay Blazay poked fun at the ladies, saying:

"Slow down. I’m dizzy."

White man's hilarious attempt at Tshwala Bami Dance Challenge goes viral

In another similar story, Briefly News previously reported that a young man decided to hop on the trending dance challenge, and he failed miserably, leaving many online users in laughter.

The footage shared by @ciaran_priv on TikTok has gathered over 3.4 million views and thousands of likes and comments within four days of its publication. In the clip, the young man tried out the Tshwala Bami dance challenge with his two friends but could not fully execute it to the best of his abilities.

