A young lady went viral on social media after she tried partaking in the latest dancing challenge, and she left people in laughter

The stunner's video gathered over 2.8 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments

The woman's clip amused the online community, and they rushed to her comment section to express their thoughts

A young woman wowed internet users with her hilarious dance moves, and peeps were in stitches.

A young woman was trying to dance to amapiano in a TikTok video. Image:@irizzzy

Source: TikTok

Woman tries to dance on TikTok

A clip posted by @irizzzy on the video platform shows the young lady standing in the dining room with her dog behind her as she tries to show off her dance moves, which left many in the comments laughing. The young lady took to TikTok, where she called out to the person who created the dance challenge, saying:

"Only God will forgive you people for making this dance look simple. I no blame una I ve been trying this rubbish since morning onG."

The video attracted over 2.8 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Peeps in laughter over the lady's clip

The woman's video entertained social media users as they flocked to her comments section with laughter.

Brenda Adams said:

"Yours is even fine I tried it, and my husband told me I look like a dog wey get convulsions."

Zabithh asked:

"I killed the dance in my head oo only to stand up to dance."

Your fav demon added:

"The dog almost burst laugh."

Lesley Bright commented:

"I'm at a burial please they'll think I killed the deceased cause of laughter."

Aromagal wrote:

"She is literally dancing in her mind just as me."

Author-Miran22 commented:

"That dog is traumatized."

Woman makes TikTok dance video with dog on her back

