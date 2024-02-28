A woman made a hilarious video by adding a new element to her dance routine, which went viral

In the clip, the lady got a hold of her family pet and made it a part of the show she put on for viewers in a TikTok post

People were thoroughly amused after seeing how the energetic young babe was interacting with her dog

The video by the young woman received over 90,000 likes. Many people could not help but crack up over the dancer.

Woman makes video with dog

A woman @_.reabetswe08 posted a clip after being left home alone. In the caption, she said her parents told her not to misbehave, but she did the exit opposite.

The young woman put their dog on her back like it was a baby and then made a dance video. Watch the clip below:

SA jokes about woman's dance with dog

Many people thought the woman's video was hilarious. The clip inspired mini jokes after they noticed she was carrying her dog like a baby.

meleng simelane said:

"The way the dog is soo calm , they are probably use to this type of behaviour."

user9230166165983 wrote:

"Wena bathong.What if it pees on your back."

unalo nompula commented:

"The dog looks fed up."

Ace Le wondered:

"Mara how did you put it on your back and why did it agree."

Cindy added:

"The dog is definitely used to this behaviour."

Tbh, idk joked:

"Jokes aside, thats such a pretty dog!"

Netizens react to dog on owner's back

Briefly News previously reported that it seems like owners putting dogs on their backs is becoming a trend, as another dog owner wrapped her dog and piggybacked it!

Netizens tried to figure out what was happening in the dog's mind because of its facial reaction to being restricted suddenly.

The young woman could not do her house chores and decided that the best thing would be to carry her dog as if it were a baby. Her video was a response to a similar video which Briefly News wrote about, where the dog owner also put her dog on her back because she couldn't clean. @liyaabona's video received 597.3K vires and was liked by 75K TikTokkers.

