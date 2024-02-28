A video of a nurse feeding a child with special needs has gone viral and left many people in awe

In the TikTok clip, the woman can seen singing for the boy while she fed him, and it gathered many views along with thousands of likes

The online community was touched by the lady's attentiveness and gushed over how caring she was towards the child

Nurses are genuinely superheroes, and this woman proved just that after a video of her feeding a child with a special need surfaced online.

A South African nurse sang for a child with special needs as she fed him in a TikTok video. Image: @woodsidescc

Nurse goes viral on TikTok

A clip posted by @woodsidescc on the video platform shows a woman sitting on a chair in a home for special children in the corridors as she fed a young man who was sitting on the floor as he ate his porridge. As she fed him, she sang to the boy, touching many online users.

The video of the nurse and the boy attracted over 327K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

Taking to TikTok, the special care centre captioned the post saying:

"Innovative ways of feeding a resident when they refuse to eat and then run away …. its so important for this resident to eat on time to manage her sugar levels."

Watch the video below:

SA in awe of the nurse's grand gesture

Online users flooded the comment section of the special care centre as they gushed over the nurse's act of kindness, saying:

Lynettesmith261 said:

"Such a special nurse. We need more like her."

Meerajivan5 added:

"Thank you for treating this child with such care and dignity."

User wrote:

"Well done to the nurses at this home for their selfless care of these special humans GOD bless you all."

To which the centre responded by saying:

"Thank you so much. We really appreciate these kind words."

Kirsty simply said:

"You are incredible!!!"

