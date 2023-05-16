Video of Woman Carrying Puppy on Her Back Like a Baby Sparks Chatter: “Don’t Think He Remembers How To Bark
- A TikTok video of a dog living his best life got people feeling all warm and fuzzy inside and went viral
- In the clip, a woman is seen carrying the dog on her back, like how mothers lull their babies to sleep
- People found the fluffy animal so adorable and were impressed that it kept still behind the woman's back
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
A cute puppy got tongues wagging on social media for getting treated like a baby. The dog was wrapped around its owner's back and looked very warm and comfortable.
The woman carrying the dog went about her chores without it moving or making a sound. At some point in the short TikTok video, the fluffy animal can be seen dozing off.
TikTok video of domesticated dog goes TikTok viral
The video posted by @mandisa_siningwa17 was viewed by more than 166 000 people, and Mzansi peeps took to the comments to gush about the dog's soft life.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Some doubted it had any animal instincts left because it looked so domesticated and humanlike.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi people swoon watching the dog babied like an infant
@lihle_a stated:
"She looks so clean."
@rosebudsjx commented:
"At peace, he could doze off any minute."
@zahara243mamaafrica mentioned:
"I don’t think he remembers how to bark."
@afiabiddle said:
"I thought I was the only one who Carrie’s my baby like that."
@mrs_lizzybee wrote:
"The mommy is the one who has an attitude, this dog looks very innocent it's giving loving vibes."
@kgomotsoloabile shared:
"Hahaha! I don’t like animals but this is cute."
@kj.8064 added:
"So cute. not even wiggling!"
@zanddo stated:
"I can't wait for my dog to give birth ❤️family is growing."
Video of young boy keeping his puppy warm in Ugg shoe gets 2.3M views: “Make a children’s book of these two”
In another story, Briefly News reported that they say dogs are a man's best friend, just look at this little boy who showed great care for his puppy in chilly weather.
The youngster put his puppy in a fluffy Ugg boot to protect it from the cold winds. When his mom asked why the dog was in the shoe, he replied politely that it was cold.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News