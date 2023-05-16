A TikTok video of a dog living his best life got people feeling all warm and fuzzy inside and went viral

In the clip, a woman is seen carrying the dog on her back, like how mothers lull their babies to sleep

People found the fluffy animal so adorable and were impressed that it kept still behind the woman's back

Footage of a dog living a sot life went viral. Image: @mandisa_siningwa17

Source: TikTok

A cute puppy got tongues wagging on social media for getting treated like a baby. The dog was wrapped around its owner's back and looked very warm and comfortable.

The woman carrying the dog went about her chores without it moving or making a sound. At some point in the short TikTok video, the fluffy animal can be seen dozing off.

The video posted by @mandisa_siningwa17 was viewed by more than 166 000 people, and Mzansi peeps took to the comments to gush about the dog's soft life.

Some doubted it had any animal instincts left because it looked so domesticated and humanlike.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people swoon watching the dog babied like an infant

@lihle_a stated:

"She looks so clean."

@rosebudsjx commented:

"At peace, he could doze off any minute."

@zahara243mamaafrica mentioned:

"I don’t think he remembers how to bark."

@afiabiddle said:

"I thought I was the only one who Carrie’s my baby like that."

@mrs_lizzybee wrote:

"The mommy is the one who has an attitude, this dog looks very innocent it's giving loving vibes."

@kgomotsoloabile shared:

"Hahaha! I don’t like animals but this is cute."

@kj.8064 added:

"So cute. not even wiggling!"

@zanddo stated:

"I can't wait for my dog to give birth ❤️family is growing."

