A young schoolgirl became a viral hit on social media for taking part in a popular dance challenge

The adorable girl smashed her moves and shocked many with her impressive glitch in the middle of her routine

Viewers were fascinated by the child's rhythm and showed their admiration in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a schoolgirl participating in a dance challenge went viral. Image: @mama_ga_amo

Source: TikTok

A talented girl showed off her dance skills on her mother's TikTok page @mama_ga_amo. She nailed a trending dance challenge with absolute ease.

TikTok users were awed by her effortless rhythm and Mzansi flooded her with compliments. The child made the choreography look easy while dancing to Tyler ICU's Mnike.

Video of little girl flexing her dance moves goes viral on TikTok

The video has been viewed by more than 1. 7 million people in just four days. Some called for the challenge to be closed because of her robot-like glitch in the middle of the 14 seconds clip. The youngster gained fans lining up to see content from her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi raves about schoolgirl's glitch in dance video

2nomar766 said:

"Ay our kids are so talented,❤️lapho thina we can't dance to save our live. "

@nadineskei asked:

"Where can I buy this dance?"

@user7393796132942 posted:

"Ahhh this girl dances better than me yoh."

@sine__mhlongo added:

"That glitch is giving."

@2makeupby_passionfruit stated:

"That glitch is too much."

@_kamo.x posted:

"Yoh, my ovaries are screaming such a cute baby."

@zanelenetshapapame commented:

"Sometimes you are just born to do it. No one has to teach you, it's just within you shem."

@yakuzakuruman said:

"I think we officially know who this challenge belongs to."

Adorable girl’s ‘Mnike’ dance challenge impresses Mzansi, kid gets 1.9M TikTok views with lit moves

In another story, Briefly News reported that this little child was a sensation on mother's TikTok. The cutie brought all the wow factor by dancing to Mnike.

People were enchanted by the tiny dancer in the video who hit all the right moves. TikTok users gave the kid her flowers for being a good dancer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News