A kid stole people's hearts when she did a dance trend that is all the rave with dance lovers on TikTok

The child was too cute to miss as she took to TikTok's "for you" page by jiving to a viral sing on the platform

Viewers were happy as they saw how the child remembered the whole routine without missing a beat

This little child was a sensation on mother's TikTok. The cutie brought all the wow factor by dancing to Mnike.

A little girl did the ‘Mnike’ dance, and she was a TikTok hit. Image: @gio_the_tiktok_kidd

People were enchanted by the tiny dancer who hit all the right moves. TikTok users gave the kid her flowers for being a good dancer.

Mom shows off youngest daughter's moves

@gio_the_tiktok_kidd got over 200 000 views for dancing to Tyler ICU's Mnike dance challenge. Watch the video:

Mzansi stans kid's Mnike dance challenge entry

Amapiano continues to rise in popularity, according to Afropop. This adorable kid joined many other tiny dancers who had the country gushing. Some wondered who taught the kiddo to move so well.

Sean commented:

"She’s the winner of the challenge in my opinion."

Ah Mozisi commented:

"Challenge closed!"

dowaynesmiler commented:

"The glitch omg "

KAYISE commented:

"What’s stopping me."

cariomela commented:

"AT MY BIG AGE!!"

Chelsea Hendricks commented:

"WHAAAT! I can't even do this dance."

