Social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza and YouTuber Ghost Hlubi danced together

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of them doing the MKK dance challenge

Many netizens made fun of them, mostly Lasizwe, as some said the star was very stiff

Lasizwe and Ghost Hlubi danced together. Image: @lasiwe, @ghost_hlubi

Source: Instagram

It looks like the dancing skills of reality TV star Siphiwe Dambuza, popularly known as Lasizwe, are getting worse and worse by the day.

Years after Lasizwe's "poor" dancing skills broke the internet, the social media influencer decided to try again. This time, he performed a duet with the controversial YouTuber Ghost Hlubi.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the two stars doing the MKK dance challenge on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Lasizwe dancing with Ghost Hlubi."

Watch the video below:

Netizens make fun of Lasizwe

Many netizens, after watching the video, made fun of Lasizwe. See some of the reactions below:

@MrumaDrive wrote:

"Dancing is just not for Lasizwe."

@Melo_Malebo said:

"How uncoordinated is Lasizwe? How is he not getting better at this though? After all this time? Bo Bontle le bo Moghelingz gave up on him?"

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"Not Lasizwe moving like a 65 year old pensioner..."

@that_x_oh_ replied:

"That looks so painful."

@GI_Irvin commented:

"This is too painful to watch."

@BafanaSurprise mentioned:

"What is Lasizwe doing? Someone ask him to sit down!"

@StraightupGal tweeted:

"I must have missed the time that Lasizwe announced that he has arthritis."

@grootsuster replied:

"I often think Lasizwe is not this bad at dancing. He just realised it got people talking and decided to make it his brand."

Lasizwe turns heads at The Bridgerton Affair after-party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza was recently crowned the best-dressed celebrity at The Bridgerton Affair after-party. The comedian was dressed in a pink suit that had diamond detailing at the back.

Fans lauded Lasizwe Dambuza for understanding the assignment, sticking with the entire production's theme, and bringing elegance to the red carpet.

Source: Briefly News