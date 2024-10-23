Three South African Police Service appeared before the Germiston Magistrate's Court after they were arrested for stealing

the three police officers reportedly stopped a motorist and demanded to search his vehicle

They then escorted him to his house, where they found a bag containing R180,000 in cash, which they took, detaining him in Jeppestown afterwards

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Three cops were released on bail for stealing money. Images: Tshepiso Mametela and Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

GERMISTON, EKURHULENI — Three members of the South African Police Service officers appeared in court and were granted R1000 bail for reportedly stealing R180,000 in cash.

SAPS officers steal money

According to IOL, the three officers stopped a motorist driving around Germiston in Ekurhuleni on 21 October 2024 and obtained permission to search his car.

They then took him to his home, where they searched another car parked in the yard. They also searched his house and found a plastic bag containing R180,000 cash. The officer who found the money told the other two they found what they came to search for and took him to the Jeppe Police Station, releasing him a few hours later.

The complainant opened a case against them, and they were arrested, appeared in court, and were released on R1000 bail. They will make their next appearance in November.

SA calls officers out

Netizens on Facebook harshly criticised the police officers for allegedly committing the crime.

Rasephadi Oa Dinokeng said:

"disgraceful. But this is the education and behaviour they are copying from the politicians we call our leaders."

Wayne Mills said:

"The ANC politicians set the standard of criminal behaviour."

Balebetse Seleka said:

"Most of those men in blue are hooligans to the core. Only a few are there to serve and protect the citizens of this country."

Raps Kellz said:

"I'm scared of cops. Whenever I see them, I tremble with fear because I don't know what they're going to do to me."

Abe Baadjies said:

"Maybe that's the main reason why they joined SAPS."

Cops arrested for extortion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that seven police officers were arrested for extortion.

The officers reportedly arrested a Durban businessman and demanded R100,000 for his release.

