The Mozambican national accused of the rape and murder of a six-year-old Soweto girl appeared in court

Pethe Sara Simiao is charged with the rape and murder of Amantle Samane in Orlando, Soweto

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu doesn't believe the accused should even be thinking about bail

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu doesn't think Mozambican national Pethe Simiao should think about bail. Image: @ZANewsFlash/ Darren Stewart.

Pethe Sara Simiao intends to apply for bail.

The 24-year-old Mozambican national appeared in court for the first time since he was arrested for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl.

Simiao, who is allegedly in the country illegally, was arrested in connection with the rape and tragic death of Amantle Samane in Orlando, Soweto.

The case has been postponed to 1 November for the official bail application.

State to oppose bail

During his first appearance, the state confirmed that they would be opposing bail.

The prosecutor said they would be in opposition to him getting bail because this was a Schedule 6 offence, and Simiao was in the country illegally.

Simiao’s intent to apply for bail surprised some in court. Angry community members have been protesting outside the courtroom, demanding that he be released.

Senzo Mchunu attends court appearance

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu was also in court, showing support for the little girl's family.

Speaking after the appearance, Mchunu said he would be back in court on 1 November to demand that no bail be given. He added that while the accused had the right to apply for bail, he didn’t understand what freedom Simiao was thinking about.

“He doesn’t deserve to even talk about bail. He doesn’t even deserve to get bail,” Mchunu said.

The minister added that he was there to support the family and see the accused for himself.

“When you look at him, you are overcome by emotion. You are overcome by a sense of anger,” he said.

