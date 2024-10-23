Angry Orlando residents are demanding justice after a six-year-old was raped and murdered in Soweto

Residents interrogated a man who is believed to be a friend of the suspect before police took him into custody

Police are now on the hunt for the rape suspect, Phethe Simiao, a Mozambican national who is illegally in the country

A man who is believed to be friends with wanted suspect Phethe Simiao had to be taken away by police after the community began to interrogate him. Image: @AthlendaM/ Darren Stewart.

SOWETO – Police in Orlando have had to step in to save one man as tensions flare in the area following the rape and death of a six-year-old girl.

The youngster was reportedly lured from the street where she was playing with other children, and her body was later discovered in a shack two streets away.

Police have since released a photo of Phethe Simiao, a Mozambican national who is suspected of committing the crime, but outraged community members are determined to find him themselves. He is said to be in the country illegally.

Orlando residents nab suspect’s friends

Residents took matters into their own hands when they nabbed a man they accused of being a friend of Simiao.

The furious group marched the man through the streets, demanding that he give them details about the suspect's whereabouts. They also demanded his phone because they believed he was still in communication with Simiao.

Community members grew more frustrated as the man denied that he knew the Mozambican national or that he was in communication with him

Police and councillor step in

The situation nearly boiled over during the community’s interrogation of the man, as they grew frustrated with him denying that he knew the suspect.

The community alleged that all the friends of the Mozambican national suddenly didn’t have his number. Before the police arrived, the councillor in the area had to step in to prevent the community from enacting mob justice.

Angry residents brought out tyres at one stage, in a threat to the suspect’s friend, but the councillor stepped in to ensure they didn’t harm the man.

SAPS then arrived and took him away while they engaged with the community to find out what was happening.

Manhunt launched for suspected rapist

