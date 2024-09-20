17-Year-Old Limpopo Boy Released to His Parents After Being Arrested for Allegedly Raping Child
- A 17-year-old who was arrested in Limpopo for allegedly raping a little girl has been released into the custody of his parents
- The teenager was arrested on 18 September in Giyani for raping the six-year-old girl in 2023 after finding her at home alone
- South Africans were furious and demanded that he be imprisoned, and others questioned why he was released
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
GIYANI, LIMPOPO — South Africans were furious that a teenager accused of raping a little girl in 2023 was released into the care of his parents.
Rape suspect released
IOL said the incident occurred in Nwa-Marhanga village in Giyanoi, Limpopo, in 2023. The child's mother reportedly left her child at home and went to a nearby sports field. When she returned, her child told her that she had been raped.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The incident was reported to the police this week, and a rape case was opened. Because he is underage, he was released into the care of his parents and is expected to appear in court soon.
SA angry he was released
Netizens on Facebook were angry that he was released into his parents' custody.
Rick Crouch said:
"They could not control or supervise him the first time around, and now he is back with the same parents."
Haydene Miller asked:
"Why is he not sent to juvenile court or detention? He is old enough. Hope the little girl is okay. Poor little angel."
Simon Jangle said:
"Once you are over 16, you should be tried as an adult. If it's a serious offence, you should be kept in jail until trial. Word will get around, and then the kids will think twice."
Sean Faiq Isaacs asked:
"What will the parents do now? They should also be locked up for the child's sin."
Limpopo suspect arrested
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a 21-year-old man was arrested for raping an 86-year-old woman for the entire night.
The woman reportedly attempted to scream but was in vain and was only able to scream for help the following morning. The suspect fled and was arrested shortly.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za