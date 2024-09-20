A 17-year-old who was arrested in Limpopo for allegedly raping a little girl has been released into the custody of his parents

The teenager was arrested on 18 September in Giyani for raping the six-year-old girl in 2023 after finding her at home alone

South Africans were furious and demanded that he be imprisoned, and others questioned why he was released

GIYANI, LIMPOPO — South Africans were furious that a teenager accused of raping a little girl in 2023 was released into the care of his parents.

Rape suspect released

IOL said the incident occurred in Nwa-Marhanga village in Giyanoi, Limpopo, in 2023. The child's mother reportedly left her child at home and went to a nearby sports field. When she returned, her child told her that she had been raped.

The incident was reported to the police this week, and a rape case was opened. Because he is underage, he was released into the care of his parents and is expected to appear in court soon.

SA angry he was released

Netizens on Facebook were angry that he was released into his parents' custody.

Rick Crouch said:

"They could not control or supervise him the first time around, and now he is back with the same parents."

Haydene Miller asked:

"Why is he not sent to juvenile court or detention? He is old enough. Hope the little girl is okay. Poor little angel."

Simon Jangle said:

"Once you are over 16, you should be tried as an adult. If it's a serious offence, you should be kept in jail until trial. Word will get around, and then the kids will think twice."

Sean Faiq Isaacs asked:

"What will the parents do now? They should also be locked up for the child's sin."

Limpopo suspect arrested

