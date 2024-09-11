A 21-year-old man has been arrested for the repeated rape of an 86-year-old Limpopo woman

The woman tried to scream in vain but was not audible enough to alert anyone to the crime

South Africans can't believe that someone could commit such a crime against an elderly woman

LIMPOPO – Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for the rape of an 86-year-old woman.

The youngster was brought to book after he allegedly raped the octogenarian throughout the night of Monday, 9 September 2024.

South Africans are in shock after a 21-year-old man was arrested for repeatedly raping an elderly woman in Limpopo. Image: Tshepiso Mametela (Original) / Anna Frank.

Elderly woman tried to scream for help

Police confirmed that according to the information they received, the 86-year-old was woken up in the middle of the night by the suspect attempting to lift her clothes.

When she tried to fight him off, he grabbed her by the throat and strangled her.

The woman tried to scream for help but could not alert anyone to the crime because her voice wasn’t audible enough.

Suspect to appear in court

After being raped throughout the night, the 86-year-old only managed to scream for help the following morning.

The suspect then fled, but was traced to the Kirkvorsfontein area of Limpopo, where he was arrested. He is due to appear in the Moutse Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 12 September 2024.

101-year-old raped in Limpopo

The latest case comes one month after another elderly woman was raped in the province.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in that instance for the rape of a 101-year-old woman.

The suspect entered the home unlawfully by breaking a window and proceeded to strangle the victim before raping her. He faces charges of housebreaking and rape.

Mzansi in disbelief over woman’s rape

South Africans who took to social media to comment on the news couldn’t believe what they had read.

@LuckyKunene2024 said:

“Satan is alive. Ain't no sane person would ever do this. This guy was possessed.”

Susan Evans expressed concern for the woman:

“Wow! Poor gogo. What was going through that madman's head? Prayers for her recovery from this.”

Lerica Klaas was straight to the point, saying:

“This is insane.”

Vanessa Harvey added:

“No bail.”

Mpumalanga man arrested for second rape

An Mpumalanga man was rearrested for raping a second gogo, Briefly News previously reported.

He was previously arrested for raping and killing another gogo, but was released on bail.

South Africans were furious that the justice system failed to deal with him in the first case.

