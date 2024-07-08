A 25-year-old man, who was out on bail for a previous rape allegation, is expected to appear before a court for the alleged rape of another pensioner

Mpumalanga police arrested the man after he allegedly assaulted and repeatedly raped a 77-year-old woman at Dikweteng village in Dientjie

The SAPS told Briefly News that the suspect was arrested in March 2024 after he allegedly stabbed and raped an 82-year-old woman from the same village

A 25-year-old man, who was previously arrested for the rape of an 82-year-old woman, is expected to appear before the Dientjie Periodical Court for the alleged rape of another pensioner.

Police arrest alleged granny rapist

Mpumalanga police captured the young man on 7 July 2024 after he allegedly assaulted and repeatedly raped a 77-year-old woman at Dikweteng village in Dientjie. Captain Magonseni Nkosi told Briefly News that the suspect broke into the older woman’s home on 3 July 2024 and brutally assaulted her for two days:

“It is alleged that the granny managed to summon for assistance on Friday (5 July 2024). The suspect allegedly escaped before community members responded to the call.”

Nkosi added that the suspect was previously arrested in March 2024 after he allegedly raped and stabbed an 83-year-old in the same village:

“The 83-year-old granny was admitted to hospital until she lost her life in May [2024]. The suspect was arrested and was out on R1000 bail.”

