Police in Limpopo are searching for two suspects who killed a 49-year-old at a salon in Moletlane, Limpopo

The two masked individuals walked into the salon where the victim was and shot him twice before fleeing

The SAPS said the motive of the killing was unknown, but they were investigating the murder case

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Limpopo police launched a manhunt for two men who shot and killed a 49-year-old at a salon in Moletlane. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Limpopo police were on the prowl for two men who shot and killed a 49-year-old man while he was at a salon in Moletlane, Limpopo.

SAPS probe salon murder

The SAPS’ preliminary probe revealed that two masked assailants walked into the hairdressing shop on 6 July 2024 and shot the victim twice in the head before fleeing. The police and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, but the victim, who owned a salon nearby, was declared dead on the scene. The SAPS’ Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the motive of the murder was not known; however, they have opened a murder case.

Ledwaba has called on those with information on the murder to contact the police or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

South Africans fed up with criminality

Many netizens were tired of the seemingly escalated killings and gun violence in the country.

@EMKEM_Mike said:

“There's nowhere in Mzansi where it is safe ”

@KingNema_Jnr wondered:

“We can't just pass a day without people being killed.”

@DlaminiDukani asked:

“What is the better way to confiscate illegal firearms from people? Can the government do it, or can't they? If they can't, then they must implement tough laws ”

@The_A_Wagon commented:

“So they decided to leave the gun behind.”

@Legend_Sqwai added:

“Every day people are dying hai.”

Woman shot dead in bus in Roodepoort

Briefly News previously reported that an armed man allegedly got into a bus and shot a passenger before fleeing.

Johannesburg’s MMC for Transport, Kenny Kunene, confirmed the incident.

The violent incident shook South Africans, and some blamed the lack of governance for the death.

