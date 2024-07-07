KwaZulu-Natal SAPS Take Down Alleged Robbers in Chatsworth Shootout
- Netizens applauded KZN police after officers shot and killed two suspects and injured a third in Chatsworth
- The suspects were allegedly stealing cables and other materials from a government building in that area
- According to reports, the men allegedly drew their weapons and pointed them at the police, which led to the fatal shootout
Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.
Many social media users have applauded KwaZulu-Natal's SAPS after officers shot and killed two suspected criminals in Chatsworth.
KZN police confront suspects
According to @DasenThathiah, the pair were allegedly robbing a government building of multiple items, including cables, on 7 July 2024.
Members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) provincial tracking team, the DPCI anti-gang unit, the Metro Police Special Operations Directorate, and Stay On Alert Security acted on a tip-off and confronted the suspects. It's alleged that the suspects pointed their weapons at the officers, which resulted in a shootout. Two of the suspects died at the scene, while a third was taken to hospital.
No police officers were injured in the altercation. According to News Panther, officials launched an investigation into the incident to try and piece together the full details of the attempted theft and subsequent shootout.
Mzansi weighs in
Many netizens applauded KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's team.
@StHonorable said:
“General Mkhwanazi's team is always winning. Minus one problem.”
@RNaidoo added:
“Another awesome news coming out of KZN for this Sunday. Well done to all involved. Law & order must always prevail. ”
@MontjaKhaladi wondered:
“Pointing a gun at the police is wild; what did they think would happen.”
@BrownNotDash stated:
“KZN never let us down.”
@FMohokare commented:
“Slowly but surely, Lt. Mkhwanazi will clean the streets of KZN. Bravo to KZN Police.”
