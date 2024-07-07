South Africans were shocked that a Free State MEC had spent over R300,000 for two trips in early 2024

The trips Dibolelo Mance took with her Chief of Staff Elias Molefe and driver LD Mokoena were reportedly not work-related

Mance’s spokesperson, Paul Matlanyane, has dismissed the reports and explained that the MEC’s travels were in line with her work

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

South Africans were shocked that a Free State MEC spent over R300,000 on trips.

South Africans were shocked that a Free State MEC had spent over R300,000 for her trips to Durban and Cape Town in early 2024.

Free MEC R300k trip to Durban

According to the City Press, the trips by the Public Works and Infrastructure Department’s Dibolelo Mance, her Chief of Staff Elias Molefe and driver LD Mokoena were not work-related.

The publication said it had seen documents that confirmed the trio paid about R322,800 for a three-night stay at the Sala Beach House Hotel in Durban from 22 February 2024. The paper also revealed that the department allegedly forked over R100,000 for the trio’s four-day trip to Cape Town in March 2024. The report explained that the MEC spent thousands more on car rentals.

Mance’s spokesperson, Paul Matlanyane, told the publication that the trips were work-related. He explained that the Durban trip was a briefing session with the then Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala and that Mance went to Cape Town for the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of SA.

Mzansi shocked by MEC’s expenses

Some social media users called for action against the Free State MEC.

@JabulaniShanga2 said:

“She must be fired; she is embarrassing Umbutho.”

@VioletBloo5482 suggested:

“Investigate old crimes first...Don't bombard us with new corruption so we forget the old.”

@Modisanecharles asked:

“Already?

@PHNK10 commented:

“RSA at its best, Thixo [God].”

@EddieDeepfield said:

“Fire her.”

