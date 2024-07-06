The Mpumalanga government would establish its own Crime Prevention Wardens’ unit to help in the fight against criminality

The province’s Safety Department said it planned to employ 1,200 CPWs and place them in all Mpumalanga police stations

Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the initiative formed part of MEC Jackie Macie's priorities in his first 100 days in office

Mpumalanga's Safety MEC Jackie Macie planned to hire 1,200 Crime Prevention Wardens to help curb crime in the province. Images: MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images and Facebook/DCSSL.

The Mpumalanga government plans to join Gauteng and establish its Crime Prevention Wardens (CPWs) cohort.

MEC Jackie Macie's first 100 days' priorities

The province’s Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison (DCSSL) sought to employ 1,200 recruits to boost the existing crime-fighting initiatives. Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the initiative, which formed part of MEC Jackie Macie's priorities in his first 100 days in the office, also aimed at reducing unemployment.

CPWs to be placed across Mpumalanga

Macie said the CPWs, which would be in all 90 of the province's police stations, would work with the relevant role players to improve safety:

“We want those individuals who are currently involved in crime prevention initiatives in their communities but are unemployed and meet the requirements to apply.”

The department said the details about the CPW initiative would be published on its online platforms.

Gauteng politicians unimpressed by Crime Prevention Wardens

Briefly News previously reported that some political parties felt that Gauteng needed more than Crime Prevention Wardens to fight criminality.

Action SA said the country’s economic hub needed more trained officers to tackle the scourge that enveloped the province.

The Patriotic Alliance also suggested specialised task teams targeting hotspots known for illegal activity.

