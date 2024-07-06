Mpumalanga police said the teenager was linked to the death of two children in Pienaar will appear in court after he has recovered

The police arrested the 18-year-old on 3 July 2024 after Pienaar community members assaulted him

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli dismissed claims that the alleged perpetrator had died

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Mpumalanga police said the teenager arrested in connection to the death of two children in Pienaar was still alive. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and Facebook/SAPS.

Source: UGC

The SAPS in Mpumalanga said the teenager believed to be involved in the death of two children in Pienaar, near Mbombela, will appear in court after he has recovered.

Suspected child murderer assaulted

Police arrested the 18-year-old after community members assaulted him on 3 July 2024. According to SowetanLIVE, the teenager led the community and the police to where three-year-old Peaceful Khoza and six-year-old Junior Mabandla were buried.

Khoza went missing on the day of the alleged assault, while Mabandla disappeared on 3 June 2024. Mpumalanga SAPS’ Colonel Donald Mdhluli told Briefly News that the suspect was receiving medical treatment under police guard. He further dismissed claims that the suspect had died:

“The SAPS would also like to clarify the misinformation regarding the suspect that has passed away. The rumours are untrue.”

Mdhluli added that the SAPS had launched a probe to determine whether the suspect had accomplices.

Mzansi appalled by teenager’s alleged crimes

@Ngubenil said:

“A horrible story”

@Blaq_Mannequin asked:

Yoh! How can one be so cruel, kodwa?!

@UnaMbo1 added:

“I hope he gets a good sentence cos in jail; that’s where he will receive proper treatment.”

@mdramoz commented:

“It's things like this that sink my heart; the fact that he premeditated this makes me wanna ”

@Zoe_Luna27 stated:

“Nurses are brave... Imagine having to treat someone who's done such horrible things.”

Bushbuckridge horror: One-year-old found dead in pit latrine

Briefly News reported that the SAPS were waiting for the postmortem results of a one-year-old toddler who was found in a pit latrine in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Policed discovered little Smangaliso Mokoena after his mother allegedly revealed that the baby was in the toilet.

The police told Briefly News that they were probing the inquest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News