Senior officials of the Nongoma Municipality were arrested for money laundering, theft and fraud

They recently appeared in court, and one of the officials’ bodyguards and the bodyguard’s wife were arrested

South Africans were taken aback by the stark level of corruption in municipalities in the government

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans were stunned after Nongoma officials were busted for theft, money laundering and other charges. Images: Boonchai wedmakawand and Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

NONGOMA, KWAZULU-NATAL – Senior officials from the Nongoma municipality appeared in court on multiple charges. They were recently arrested, and South Africans were stunned at the identities of those who were arrested.

Nongoma officials arrested

A tweet by eNCA journalist @SiphamandlaGoge revealed that the municipality’s manager, supply chain manager, chief financial officer and one of the officials’ bodyguards were arrested. The bodyguard’s wife was also arrested.

They were charged with fraud, theft and money laundering. The suspects appeared in court on 25 March. In the posted video, the woman was crying, and the suspects were ashen-faced as they appeared in court. View the video here:

South Africans stunned by arrested officials’ alleged actions

Netizens were shaken by the alleged corrupt activities for which the officials were arrested.

Fefe said:

“I wish they could investigate the Vhembe district municipality and Thulamela Municipality. They are failing to supply us with water and other basic services.”

David Ramatlo said:

“We’re witnessing the return of the rule of law. It makes me think of the Scorpion years.”

JackMa said:

“Miney laundering seems not to be a crime in SA.”

Rise Mzansi said:

“I hope they don’t get bail. Nongoma is so underdeveloped.”

Thabang said:

“In KZN, being a public servant is a highly-contested matter, all just to be near the public purse.”

Source: Briefly News