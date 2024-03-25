Crime activist Ian Cameron said he joined the Democratic Alliance because he was inspired by members of the South African Police Service

Cameron was among the 11 new faces the DA announced as their new provincial and national candidates

Many who are familiar with Cameron’s activism applauded him and called on him to take a further stand against crime

JOHANNESBURG – Crime activist Ian Cameron said one of the reasons he joined the Democratic Alliance because he was inspired by the dedication of members of the South African Police Service who love their jobs. He was also inspired by wanting to ensure that the deaths of police officers who died on duty were not in vain.

Cameron joins the DA because of cops

Cameron and 10 others were announced as the opposition party’s new candidates to represent the party provincially and nationally. Cameron will be heading to Parliament. Tweeting on his @IanCameron23 account, Cameron said that he refused to accept that police officers who were killed while on duty died for nothing.

“Whether killed because they stood their ground for justice and integrity or simply fell victim by chance, their stories must be told, as well as the stories of the 86 people murdered in South Africa every single day. They must never be seen as just being numbers,” he said.

He expressed pride in being a member of the Democratic Alliance and in being selected as one of the party’s Parliament’s candidates. Read his full tweet here:

South Africans excited Cameron joins politics

Netizens were ecstatic that Cameron joined the Democratic Alliance.

Alettaha said:

“The DA is so lucky to have you, Ian. Your dedication is exemplary.”

Bigdawg said:

“I’m not a DA supporter. However, I’d like to say that the DA is very lucky to have you. You are a brave man fighting for South Africa.”

Sticksters said:

“You managed to inspire something rare these days, and that’s hope.”

Talakani Malange said:

“We need you as a minister of police.”

5haun said:

“Your intentions have been good throughout the years.”

