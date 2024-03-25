The Democratic Alliance’s leader, John Steenhuisen, celebrated his 48th birthday on 25 March

The party wished him a happy birthday on its X account and wished him a wonderful day

Members of the opposition party flocked to give him well-wishes on his special day, and some made fun of Steenhuisen

John Steenhuisen turned 48. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance’s president, John Steenhuisen, celebrated his 48th birthday on 25 March.

Steenhuisen turns 48

The Democratic Alliance posted a birthday wish on its X account, @Our_DA. The opposition party left a heartwarming message for their leader.

“Happy birthday to DA leader John Steenhuisen. Here’s to many more years of standing with all hardworking and freedom-loving South Africans to build a united, safe and prosperous South Africa. Min’emnandi kuwe!”

Steenhuisen became the interim leader of the DA in 2019 after Mmusi Maimane stepped down from the position and was appointed the full-time leader in 2020. He has been at the forefront of movements such as opening a corruption case against Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

He was also vocal against cadre deployment and led the opposition party in their court case to obtain the cadre deployment documents. View the tweet here:

DA members wish him a happy birthday

Members of the party celebrated his birthday with him.

Alettaha said:

“Happy birthday, John Steenhuisen. May God protect you and bless you for many, many more. Have a wonderful celebration. John Steenhuisen. Soon, you will be president.”

Bongani Zimema said:

“Happy birthday, John. Thanks for leading the opposition. Much success.”

Others, who were not members, roasted him.

NjabuloMathebula said:

“The matriculation rewrite timetable for May-June is out.”

AntEater said:

“Happy birthday. I wish you got educated and studied for a diploma, at least for your birthday.”

Gman said:

“Still not too late for your grade 11, mate.”

John Steenhuisen under fire for PEP comments

Recently, Briefly News reported that Steenhuisen was criticised for his remarks about PEP.

Steenhuisen roasted the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens and called them drunkards who shop at PEP for their uniforms.

South Africans were infuriated by his comments and demanded that he apologise to them.

