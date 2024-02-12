The highest court in the land has dismissed the African National Congress's bid with costs to prevent it from handing over its cadre deployment records

The Constitutional Court ordered the ruling party to hand over the records to the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance

South Africa doubt that the ANC will provide the DA with the documents and remarked that it was possible the party will delay and postpone

The Democratic Alliance achieved another court victory in having cadre deployment declared unconstitutional after the apex court, the Constitutional Court, dismissed the African National Congress' appeal against the ruling to turn their cadre deployment records to the DA.

ANC loses cadre deployment appeal case

According to SABC News, the Constitutional Court had delivered the judgement and added that the ruling party has five working days to have over the full records dating from 1 January 2013.

The ANC had tried to appeal the decision made by the South Gauteng High Court.

This is part of the DA's bid to ensure that cadre deployment is considered unconstitutional despite Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola insisting that cadre deployment is not going anywhere.

What you need to know about the DA's cadre deployment case

The Democratic Alliance submitted a draft bill to end cadre deployment in 2021 and submitted it at the 2021 SONA debate

The Gauteng High Court granted the DA a ruling in its favour to receive the cadre deployment records two years later

The ANC took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeals to appeal the Gauteng High Court ruling

SA doubtful the ANC will comply

Netizens on Facebook believe that the DA should not hold its breath.

Sharon Struckmeyer said:

"They will get it postponed like they always do."

Happy Nkwe joked:

"The problem is that those records are lost."

Alina Kovalenko asked:

"What happens if they refuse?"

Kagiso Justice observed:

"Interestingly, the Chairperson of the ANC deployment committee was Cyril, not Zuma. Cyril Ramaphosa was never held responsible for anything that might have gone wrong when he was paid with taxpayers' money to be SA's deputy president and president."

Thamsanqa Rulashe added:

"Criminals don't keep records."

