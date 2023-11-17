SAPS have arrested a 49-year-old woman, suspecting her of killing relatives for insurance payouts

Investigation revealed a pattern of insurance fraud as the suspect allegedly orchestrated multiple family deaths

The suspect is facing a charge of murder, with shocked South Africans expressing disbelief at the extent of the alleged crimes

PRETORIA - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has nabbed yet another woman suspected of killing her relatives to benefit from insurance payouts.

The 49-year-old was arrested in Pretoria on Thursday, 16 November, by detectives with Seargent Keshi Mabunda at the helm of the two-month-long investigation. Mabunda is the same detective who nabbed convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu, who is currently behind bars for a similar crime, reports SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

A harrowing tale of suspected murder

A statement sent by the SAPS said detectives involved in the case received a tip-off from relatives of the suspect following the mysterious death of the victim's female relative, which was initially ruled as a natural death in March 2023. The body was later exhumed. They said:

"Investigations have revealed that the suspect fraudently took out insurance on behalf of her relative, prior to her murder. The team is also investigating the death of the suspect's son who died in July 2023, her husband who died in 2016, and her two daughters who died in 2015 and 2005."

The statement further said investigations reveal that the suspect pocketed a large amount of money throughout her activities. She is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Friday, 17 November, on a charge of murder.

South Africans are beyond shocked

Commenting on a post by IOL on X, netizens had a deja vu moment, referring to the suspect as Rosemary Ndlovu, with some suggesting they must share a cell.

These are some of the comments:

@LesetjaMagongwa said:

"Nomia has set a very bad precedence."

@LavinodeDon remarked:

"Rosemary reloaded. She must have read the book."

@SosobalaK commented:

"Nomia Ndlovu multiplied."

@pull_dr suggested:

"She has multiplied. They must share a cell"

@ramz_maphongo said:

"Evho! Another Rosemary Ndlovu, at least she didn't kill her children."

@sowazis commented:

"Her own children? Hayi she is sick!"

