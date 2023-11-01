SAPS and gym giants Virgin Active & Planet Fitness have teamed up for discounted workouts to help cops shape up and de-stress

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola signed the fitness-focused memorandum to unite and motivate the force

Public opinion is divided as South Africans discuss whether this initiative will help cops stay fit or just empty state coffers

Leveraging her experience in SA governmental reporting at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo contributes valuable insights to current affairs discussions at Briefly News.

SOUTH AFRICA - It looks like the days of having overweight police are numbered after the South African Police Service (SAPS) signed a memorandum (MOU) with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness for police discounts. The guys in blue will be hitting the gym at discounted prices as motivation to keep them fit.

SAPS National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola signed a memorandum with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness for police to get discounts at the gym. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Accepting the memorandum, Planet Fitness Head of Corporate Donovan Massyn said as the country united on Saturday (during the Rugby World Cup), Planet Fitness' biggest passion is to unite people to gym so they can live to see their children and grandchildren.

"We are here to give you the platform, to give you the foundation, and to make sure that you can become the best possible version of yourself," said Massyn.

SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola applauds the initiative

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola signed the memorandum on Wednesday. Addressing those in attendance, he said the police operate within a highly stressful environment.

"It is important that they have an outlet where they can relieve that stress, build their bodies to keep them healthy so that we don't put pressure on Polmed. If we are healthy, we will go less to hospitals and clinics," he said.

Mzansi is divided over the initiative

South Africans were left divided in the comment section of a post by TimesLIVE on X. Some supported the initiative, while some saw it as a scheme for Virgin Active and Planet Fitness to dip their fingers in the state's funds.

Below are some of the comments:

@KleinhansMk commented:

"We now need one MOU to keep them awake. Perhaps Red Bull can come in here."

@KeithMutch advised:

"Why don't they have their own, with instructors?"

@zwidenyapT clapped:

"As if they will even set their foot there. Just another way of milking the government department dry by the private sector."

@TlaleLynn joked:

"Desperately needed by our SAPS. Too much Teletubbies tendencies there."

@ThisIsMduh made this suggestion:

"Most cops live and work very far away from Virgin Active and Planet Fitness. The best option was gonna be to open mini gyms at every police station with basic gym equipment and hire a dietitian to design recommended meal plans."

@nkatekobaloyi2 expressed this concern:

"Mara at townships and rural areas it's useless because those clubs are not there."

@NdivhuwoMM raised this point:

"About time you do that. I was thinking more about you guys having your gym at your workplaces than paying private companies, but ke it's fine."

@gagegigogu1231 was not happy:

"Virgin Active and Planet Fitness want to milk our taxes. No one wants to be left behind. Everyone wants to get into the gravy train."

