One of the standout stars among the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup was Eben Etzebeth, who melted hearts across the nation

The rugby player from South Africa plays as the lock and earned himself a cute nickname in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2023

The Springboks won their final match against New Zealand, and many players in South Africa made an impression, including Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth has become a rugby treasure. The number 14 player of the Springboks left many South Africans in awe in the latest RWC.

Springboks' player Eben Etzebeth is back in South Africa from winning the Rugby World Cup, and he had a crowd yelling his name. Image: @nasiphisonjica

A video of Eben Etzebeth in South Africa again had fans going wild. The Springboks rugby star looked elated as people cheered for his arrival.

Eben Etzebeth gets welcome cheers

The South African rugby team is back in the country after their victory in the Rugby World Cup. @nasiphisonjica posted a video of Eben Etzebeth, the Springboks' player, walking in South Africa. Eben Etzebeth was beaming when a crowd spotted him and started yelling his nickname, Elizabedi.

SA gushes over Eben Etzebeth

Many South Africans were delighted by the video. Online users wondered if Eben Etzebeth knew why people were calling him Elizabedi.

Unatea said:

"Sana Elizabedi with his funny hair cut, ebexaw hamba Monday."

Zama commented:

"Sembi le haircut ka Elizabedi but we love him though."

Sunshine joked:

"If he doesn’t name his child 'Elizabedi.'"

Academic validation girl was amused:

"Imagine coming back to a new name."

R added:

"Umhle man yho."

NtyatyiLimba said:

"Ohh he is such a sweetheart."

Springboks have South Africa proud over Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup (RWC) was a much-needed mood booster for South Africans. The captain of the Springboks, Siya Kolisi, dedicated the win to the whole country.

Eben Etzebeth and wife Anlia are expecting.

Briefly News previously reported that congratulations are in order for Springboks' lock Eben Etzebeth, who will become a father.

In an Instagram post shortly after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup, Anlia Etzebeth shared a photo of her growing baby bump. It was a congratulatory post dedicated to her husband, Eben Etzebeth, who was celebrating his birthday and the Bokke team.

Showing off the rugby cup, Eben knelt beside his wife, exposing her growing belly.

