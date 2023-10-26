South African rugby fans had a delightful surprise when they spotted Eben Etzebeth at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and commented on TikTok

They were so excited that they decided to show their love by singing his praises and dancing at the iconic tourist spot

As Etzebeth walked among the group of people, they showered him with admiration, finding him to be remarkably humble and friendly towards his fans

South African rugby fans danced and sang when they saw Eben Etzebeth at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Images:@lutononyukela

South African rugby fans were treated to a surprise appearance by their beloved Springbok, Eben Etzebeth, at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Fans spot Eben Etzebeth

In a video shared by TikTok user @lutononyukela, Etzebeth is seen visiting the tourist spot. The Eiffel Tower became an impromptu gathering place for these passionate supporters, who had travelled far and wide to support the Springboks.

The occasion was magical, as young and old fans raised their voices harmoniously, belting traditional South African songs. The atmosphere was electric, echoing the cheers and joyous melodies for Etzebeth. In the video, the rugby player greets fans, completely happy for the support and love.

Watch the video below:

SA fans praise Etzebeth

Etzebeth, known for his towering presence on the rugby field, stood tall among the fans, embodying the spirit of the Springboks. His surprise appearance added an extra layer of excitement to the celebration, making it a memory that South African rugby fans will cherish for years.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Mandy Coober praised:

"Elizabedi wethu."

@Mihla Sithole shared:

"Is it safe though for our Elizabedi? I'm so scared for him just walking around by himself."

@Lesego_sgeeza asked:

"And none of you screamed "Elizabedi"? I'm disappointed."

@Tess E. shared

"He’s not alone. Spotted RG Snyman as well. Maybe more players outside the video frame."

@anne said:

"Please get that man a bodyguard, he can't be walking around unguarded lol."

@anime0verhoes commented:

"Folks saying Eben needs a bodyguard... y'all can't be serious."

@mamzo678 praised:

"I love you my fellow South Africans. The support you are showing our team. They will definitely bring it back home."

