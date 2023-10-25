South Africans are full of hope after watching a viral TikTok video of a homeless man graduating

A video of the man, who used to wander around Sandton collecting stuff to recycle, getting his university qualification prompted SA people to erupt in applause on social media

Many people who used to see him in the streets of Johannesburg expressed their pride and said they were inspired

The homeless man is awarded his university qualification. Image: @ellnet.matodzi

A homeless man from Johannesburg known for asking people for recyclables got tongues wagging on the internet.

Recently, he was captured being awarded a university qualification at a graduation ceremony.

Homeless man becomes a viral sensation

He is seen in a TikTok video posted by @ellnet.matodzi striding across the graduation stage. South African netizens couldn't contain their joy.

In just two days, the video garnered a whopping 513,000 views, and the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Graduation video proves that anything is possible

His story is a powerful testament that anything is possible, no matter your background or circumstances.

Watch the video below:

Homeless man inspires South Africa

People said the man showed that working hard and being determined, despite being homeless, is essential. See some of the comments below:

@relebohilenkone posted:

"Class mate wami haybo nkosiyami ngaze ngajabula."

@thorisoledwaba mentioned:

"Now I understand the mission of me being here on campus as a first year at the age of 26. No more excuses."

@elsina070 commented:

"Not all those who wander are lost."

@morongoakarabolekgathe added:

"I remember his story, congratulations to him, look how clean he is."

@ngonyamayenduna said:

"Congratulations to my former tutor. So proud of you Gibson."

@lorrainebirukai posted:

"Shows us nothing is impossible if we are determined and put God in our journey.❤️Congratulations "

@sinemncobi stated:

"Destiny can only be delayedcongratulations."

@thembisilemkhonz5 said:

"Congratulations ntwana, against all odds, you made it."

University of Vaal graduate gets spoilt for graduation, Mzansi celebrates achievement with her

In another article, Briefly News reported about a graduate from the University of Vaal in Sedibeng, Gauteng. The makeup artist shared a video of her receiving gifts from her family for obtaining her degree.

The young woman rocked a beautiful blue suit dress from Foshini and was glammed up for the occasion. The post, with over 80K views and close to 7,000 likes, has been gaining traction because of the beautiful flowers she received and the money put by her mother into the bouquet.

